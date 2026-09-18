Anil AgarwalAgarwal-led Vedanta has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 3,500 crore. The board will issue three lakh fifty thousand NCDs on a private allotment basis. These NCDs will carry a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

Vedanta to issue NCDs worth Rs 3,500 crore

According to the the company’s regulatory filing, these NCDs will be issued on a private allotment basis. Vedanta will issue upto 3,50,000 number of NCDs of face value Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 3,500 crore.

These securities will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“We hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors (“COD”) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 18, 2026, has considered and approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 3,50,000 nos. of face value ₹ 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto ₹ 3,500 Crores in one or more series,” Vedanta said in its regulatory filing.

Vedanta Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, Vedanta posted its net profit at Rs 5,473 crore, rising nearly 72% year-on-year from Rs 3,185 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenue remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis at Rs 23,456 crore against Rs 23,731 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Vedanta share price

Its stock ended Friday’s trade at Rs 267.60, up nearly 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has increased by more than 1%, while over the past six months its stock has declined by around 62%.