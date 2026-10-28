Vedanta Aluminium posted an 8% sequential decline in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 5,167 crore against Rs 5,629 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 22,324 crore, rising 4.4% QoQ from Rs 21,393 crore reported in the trailing quarter. Higher volumes and improved marketing mix drove the revenue increase, the company said.

Vedanta Aluminium EBITDA declines 3% QoQ

On the operations front, the aluminium producer’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 10,192 crore, contracting 3% QoQ from Rs 10,499 crore posted in Q1 FY27

The movement in EBITDA was driven by higher volume & marketing contribution. “This was supported by favorable forex movement and offset by a sequential decline in LME,” the company said in its exchange filing.

In Q2 FY27, its EBITDA margin stood around 46%, contracting 4% from 50% reported in the trailing quarter.

Net debt falls Rs 3,090 crore QoQ

Vedanta Aluminium’s net debt fell by Rs 3,090 crore QoQ to Rs 26,442 crore from Rs 29,532 crore in Q1 FY27. The company’s net debt improved to 0.7x as compared to 0.9x in the preceding quarter.

“Importantly, disciplined cash generation and capital management enabled us to reduce net debt by ₹3,090 crore during the quarter,” said Anup Agarwal, CFO, Vedanta Aluminium.

Aluminium production rises 5% YoY

The company said in Q2 FY27 its aluminium production stood at 649 KT, up 3% QoQ and 5% YoY, marking its highest-ever quarterly production of the red metal.

“Value-added production reached a record 432 KT, increasing 31% YoY, while alumina production scaled a new quarterly high of 895 KT, up 37% YoY,” it said in its exchange filing.

“Our performance this quarter reflects the continued momentum in scaling Vedanta Aluminium into a globally competitive, integrated aluminium business. We achieved record aluminium and alumina production while making tangible progress across our growth and integration initiatives,” said Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director & CEO of Vedanta Aluminium.

He added that operationalisation of the second zone of BALCO’s expansion, alongside progress on securing bauxite resources, reinforced the foundation of the company’s value chain.

“As we scale our operations, our focus remains on disciplined execution, cost competitiveness and an expanding portfolio of value-added products, enabling us to create enduring value for our stakeholders and meet the growing demand for aluminium,” said Kumar.

Vedanta Aluminium share price

On October 28, the stock of Vedanta Aluminium ended on the NSE at Rs 359.20, up 1.4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 16%.