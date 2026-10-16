Vascon Engineers has secured a Rs 198 crore contract from State Bank of India (SBI) for construction work in Hinjewadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

The contract involves the construction of SBILD, residential flats and other commercial facilities. The order will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Vason Engineers SBI order: Execution timeline

Vascon Engineers will have to complete the project within 24 months, according to the company’s disclosure.

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SBI’s Premises and Estate Department, Maharashtra Circle, Pune, awarded the contract.

About Vason Engineers

Vascon Engineers is an Indian engineering, construction and real estate development company established in 1986. The company undertakes construction projects across sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, education and institutional infrastructure. Its business also includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with real estate development. Vascon Engineers serves public and private sector clients and undertakes projects across India.

Vason Engineers share price

The share price of Vascon Engineers has increased 3.31% in the last one month. The stock has declined 6.38% in the past three months and fallen 21.37% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, Vascon shares have declined 33.45%.