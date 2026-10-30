Varun Beverages posted third-quarter profit of Rs 828 crore for calendar year 2026, up 14% year-on-year, driven by strong volume growth in India and international markets. In Q3 CY25, profit stood at Rs 727 crore, up from Rs 508 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, its profit dipped nearly 45% against Rs 1,505 crore in Q2 CY26. The quarter-on-quarter decline was likely led by seasonality and high packing costs caused by geopolitical disruption.

Varun Beverages revenue rises 33% YoY

The PepsiCo seller’s revenue from operations for Q3 CY26 was posted at Rs 6,815 crore, climbing 33% YoY against Rs 5,112 crore in Q3 CY26. Sequentially, revenue declined 22% from Rs 8,745 crore in the trailing quarter.

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For the reporting period, VBL’s consolidated sales expanded nearly 29% to 35.4 crore cases from 27.5 crore in Q3 CY25. The rise was led by 22.5% volume growth in India and 39.9% in international territories

Varun Beverages announces Rs 0.50 interim dividend

Varun Beverages has declared its third interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the financial year 2026. The record date for the same has been fixed for November 5, and eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on and from November 7.

Varun Beverages EBITDA rises 25% YoY

On the operational front, Varun Beverage’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 25.1% in the third quarter of CY26 to Rs 1,427 crore against Rs 1,140 crore in the same period last year.

However, in Q3 CY26, the company’s EBITDA margin contracted by 140 basis points to 21.6%, driven by gross margin contraction, which was partially offset by operating leverage from robust volume growth in India and international territories.

Varun Beverages Africa business expands significantly

“In India, we continued to witness healthy volume growth during the quarter, extending the positive trend seen since May. This performance was supported by our extensive distribution network, expanded manufacturing capacities, and ongoing investments in chilling infrastructure. We also saw improved realizations, supported by growth in higher-value categories such as dairy beverages and the introduction of premium offerings, including ‘Ad Rush’ and the ‘Evervess’ mixers range,” said Varun Jaipuria, Executive Vice Chairman, Varun Beverages Limited.

He added that VBL’s international business progressed significantly during the quarter , with Africa remaining a key continent for expansion. “With effect from 01 August 2026, the merger of Twizza with BevCo has been completed, and we expect to unlock significant operational synergies in the coming quarters,” said Jaipuria.

Varun Beverages share price

On October 30, the stock of Varun Beverages was down by more than 3% in the intradat trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 6.6%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined over 23%.