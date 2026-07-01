VA Tech WABAG has secured a ‘large’ order worth between Rs 250- 600 crore from the City of Vienna’s Municipal Department MA 31 – Wiener Wasser to expand the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria.

VA Tech WABAG will execute the complete technology package for the new water treatment facility. This includes process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control systems, and building services.

The new plant will use a multi-barrier water treatment process comprising oxidation, ozonation, advanced oxidation, filtration, activated carbon filtration, and UV disinfection.

The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning by 2030, followed by acceptance milestones.

Order strengthens VA Tech WABAG’s position in Europe

The company said in its regulatory filing that the project strengthens its position as a full-service provider of drinking water and wastewater treatment solutions. It also marks a key milestone in WABAG’s strategy to expand its presence in Europe.

Commenting on the order, Mahmut Gedek, CEO – Europe Cluster, said, “The expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works is a landmark project for Vienna’s long-term drinking water supply and a strong validation of WABAG’s technological expertise. After delivering numerous international projects, we are proud to bring our know-how directly to Vienna and contribute to the city’s water security for the decades ahead.”

Project to boost Vienna’s water security and meet rising demand

The expansion forms a key part of the City of Vienna’s “Wiener Wasser 2050” strategy and is one of the city’s biggest investments in drinking water infrastructure in decades.

The project aims to strengthen the city’s water security by adding a controllable groundwater-based source alongside Vienna’s existing alpine spring water supply. It will also help meet rising water demand from population growth and address climate-related challenges.

About VA Tech WABAG

VA Tech WABAG is a Chennai-headquartered multinational water technology company engaged in providing sustainable solutions across the entire water value chain. The company specializes in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operation & maintenance (O&M) of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, water recycling and reuse, desalination, sludge treatment, and energy recovery projects for municipal and industrial customers.

VA Tech WABAG share price

The share price of VA Tech WABAG opened at Rs 2,036.00, up over 3.23% in the early trade. The stock had declined 3.51% in last five days. However, VA Tech WABAG shares have gained 33.29% in last one month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has gained 57.69%.