Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its PERM applications were in single digits over the past two year so the suspension of the US government’s Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) is unlikely to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements.

“Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” TCS said.

The statement follows the US government’s announcement regarding the PERM programme, which is used by employers to seek labour certification for certain foreign workers applying for permanent residence in the US.

TCS to hire 15,000 people in US

The IT major also reiterated its plan to hire an additional 15,000 employees in the US over the next five years to strengthen its local workforce.

“As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce,” TCS said.

TCS said its US workforce strategy focuses on hiring local talent, supported by campus recruitment. The company has established a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres in the country.

TCS says it will comply with US directive on PERM programme

In a statement released in response to the US government’s announcement, TCS said it would comply with any directive issued by the US Department of Labor.

“We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor,” the company said.

TCS Q2FY27

The development came soon after TCS announced its Q2FY27 results on October 8. TCS Q2FY27 net profit rises 15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,884 crore, while revenue increased 11.22% to Rs 73,188 crore. Operating margin stood at 24%, while the company’s total contract value (TCV) rose to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion in the previous quarter. Annualised AI revenue crossed the $3-billion mark to reach $3.1 billion, accounting for more than 10% of revenue, highlighting the growing contribution of artificial intelligence to its business.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS is nearly up 4% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 33.29% so far this year.