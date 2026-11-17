Urban Company has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on November 16, to raise funds by issuing equity shares to institutional investors. The company has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 161.03 per share.

In a regulatory filing, Urban Company said its Fund Raise Committee also approved the preliminary placement document and the application form for the QIP.

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Urban Company QIP: Floor price and discount

The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to the applicable regulatory provisions and shareholder approval.

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The final issue price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the issue.

About Urban Company

Urban Company is a technology-driven home services platform that connects customers with trained and verified professionals for household and beauty services. Its offerings include home cleaning, plumbing, electrical repairs, appliance servicing, salon and spa services, and grooming. The company also operates InstaHelp, its quick-service housekeeping vertical, and sells home appliances under its Native brand. Urban Company provides its services across India and international markets, including the UAE, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Urban Company share price

The share price of Urban Company is trading flat in the intraday trading session.