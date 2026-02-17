The Infosys Investor AI Day, 2026 was all about the Tech Major’s AI plans going forward. MD and Chief ‌executive of Infosys Salil Parekh said that artificial intelligence services accounted for 5.5% of its revenue in Q3, marking the first time the company has broken out its AI business. The ⁠company ‌had reported ​its ‌third-quarter revenue of Rs ‌454.79 crore​.

The disclosure comes as India’s IT industry faces rising investor concerns about ⁠AI’s ​potential to disrupt traditional, labour-intensive outsourcing models.

Infosys’ AI First Services target $400 billion opportunity by 2030

While addressing the Investor AI day Summit 2026 Infosys introduces AI First Services, its core strategy to re-architect enterprise technology and business operations with AI at the center.

Parekh also noted that AI First services to offer opportunities worth $400 billion by 2030.

Salil Parekh highlights six pillars of AI services growth

Parekh said Infosys has identified six high-impact AI service areas: 1) AI strategy and engineering 2) Agentic legacy modernization 3) Data for AI 4) Process AI 5) Physical AI 6) AI trust, governance, and security.

Parekh highlighted that Infosys now provides AI services to 90% of its large 200 clients including Liberty Global and Danske Bank, with multiple large-scale, production-grade AI programs across banking, manufacturing, telecom, energy, retail, and logistics—moving clients from pilots to enterprise-wide impact.

AI to displace 92 miklionn traditional jobs, create 170 million new roles: Nilekani

One of the biggest concerns have been the risk of job losses due to AI. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, while talking about the disruption led by AI, said that both businesses and talent will have to change. He also warned against “AI slop” and false productivity.

He emphasized that the need for people will remain; however, reskilling them will be the real challenge. He estimates that 92 million traditional jobs- such as front-end web developers, QA testers, IT support specialists, and blockchain developers- are among the fastest declining. However, AI-driven positions are expected to create 170 million n new jobs, including data annotators, AI engineers, forward-deployed engineers, AI forensic analysts, and AI leads.

Infosys to increase the headcount in the coming quarters

Parekh however said that Infosys, will continue to increase its headcount in the coming quarter. The company in its Q3 release said it has sen an increase of 13,246 in headcount number over the last two quarters.

“We have onboarded roughly around 18,000 freshers, and we are well on our way to finish our 20,000 number for this year,” Jayesh Sanghrajka had said earlier in the earning con call.

Infosys on ​Tuesday also ​unveiled ​a collaboration with Anthropic to set up a dedicated center to build and deploy ​AI agents, starting with telecom and ⁠expanding into financial services, manufacturing, and software development.