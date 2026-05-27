E-commerce enablement SaaS firm Unicommerce plans to ramp up investments in artificial intelligence-led product development over the next 12 months as it seeks to sustain growth through deeper product adoption, stronger client acquisition and selective acquisitions.

The listed company, which supports more than 7,000 brands in managing orders, inventory and warehousing across multiple sales channels, said it is witnessing early traction from AI-driven offerings launched over the past year and expects these products to become a more meaningful growth driver as adoption scales.

The company has introduced products such as UniBot, a generative AI-powered conversational assistant; ShipSense AI, a courier allocation engine; and Catalyst AI, a voice agent designed to improve fulfillment efficiency, reduce logistics costs and increase conversions. It now plans to expand AI use cases across these offerings.

“We are seeing early traction in newer modules, and as adoption deepens across our existing customer base, it will meaningfully contribute to growth,” Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO, Unicommerce, told FE.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 51.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from Rs 45.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. It said it remains confident of sustaining double-digit growth in FY27, with operating leverage expected to improve in the second half of the year.

“Our revenue has grown 5x in the last five years. In FY21, our revenue was Rs 40 crore and in FY26, our adjusted Ebitda (Rs 43 crore) alone exceeded that number,” Makhija said.

To support its next phase of growth, Unicommerce is also evaluating acquisitions that complement its platform and offer a clear path to profitability, AI relevance and reasonable valuations. Last year, the company acquired courier aggregation platform Shipway.

“Shipway has strengthened our platform play, and it positions us a step closer to becoming a one-stop shop for ecommerce enablement,” Makhija said. The company said businesses are increasingly adopting integrated technology systems as selling channels proliferate.

“Today, even a mid-sized business is managing 8-12 channels, including marketplaces, quick commerce, B2B, and offline. Quick commerce in particular has added a new layer of complexity, where fulfillment timelines have compressed from days to minutes,” he said.

Unicommerce added that it has rebuilt its cash reserves to more than Rs 80 crore and has no immediate plans to raise external capital.