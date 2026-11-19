Cement sector’s profitability is likely to be under pressure in the second half of FY27 due to an increase in input costs. With elevated petcoke and imported coal prices, the impact on power and fuel costs shall continue in H2FY27, Nomura Research said in a report.

However, the Japanese research firm expects cement prices to remain largely steady in the coming months. Cement demand is expected to be robust in the second half driven by continued government spending on infrastructure and a healthy housing market, Nomura cited UltraTech cement’s management.

“While there may be some softness in rural housing going ahead, urban housing demand remains healthy,” it said.

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Cement prices were hiked in Oct-26 and these hikes have largely sustained till now. Input cost pressures are expected to peak in the second half of FY27 and ease thereafter. Going ahead, volume growth, moderation in input costs and cement price trajectory amid worries about heightened competitive intensity will drive stock performance, Nomura said.

Cement demand remains strong; prices steady

Shree Cement expects infrastructure, railways and data centres to support demand, while erratic rains due to El Nino may weigh on rural demand. SRCM expects to outperform industry growth and has reiterated its guidance for domestic volumes of 40–41MT in FY27, according to the report.

Nomura Research cited JK Cement as saying that its 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) grey cement capacity expansion project in North India is progressing well and is expected to be commissioned as per schedule. The cement company expects double-digit grey cement volume growth in FY27. H1FY27 grey cement volumes are up 19% YoY at 11.3MT and the company is on track to reach 23MT plus volumes in FY27.

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Meanwhile, Ambuja Cement expects higher utilisation across existing capacities, including acquired assets, to support volume growth in Q3/Q4FY27, alongside recently commissioned capacities, according to the Nomura report.

The cement sector performed largely in line with expectations of the brokerage in the second quarter, with demand remaining strong despite it being a seasonally weak quarter.

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Sixteen major cement companies reported an overall 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales volumes, although volumes declined around 7% compared with the previous quarter.

Among the companies tracked by the research firm, JK Cement and Shree Cement recorded the highest volume growth, at 21% and 18% YoY, respectively.

Demand improved in September as the intensity of the monsoon rains reduced, allowing construction activities to recover.

Rising costs squeeze cement margins

Cement manufacturers faced rising production costs. As a result, the combined operating profit (EBITDA) of the 16 companies declined around 5% YoY and 24% QoQ. Operating profit earned on every tonne of cement sold (EBITDA per tonne) also fell around 13% YoY and 18% QoQ to Rs 975.

Higher raw material and fuel costs, coupled with insufficient increases in cement prices, affected companies’ profitability and reduced their profit margins.