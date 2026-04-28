UltraTech Cement is likely to weather the near-term cost shock from the sustained conflict in West Asia better than most rivals, given its scale, pan-India footprint, procurement strength and ability to pass through part of the inflation via price hikes, analysts said.

They added that recent cement price increases across markets could partly offset higher fuel, freight and packaging costs, while UltraTech’s diversified operations and execution track record leave it better placed than smaller peers if volatility persists.

What do analysts say?

“Industry has taken cement pricing improvement in April, sufficient to cushion the near-term impact of existing packaging material inflation,” analysts from Jefferies said.

However, analysts also cautioned that margin pressure has not disappeared. Sustained elevation in imported fuel costs and weaker seasonal demand during the monsoon quarter could test the durability of recent price hikes.

“Our recent channel checks and our dealer expert call suggest cement prices have increased across the country. If these sustain, then higher prices might offset some of the higher costs – but the risk is that weaker demand – heading into the lean season forces prices lower. This could hurt margins,” analysts from JP Morgan added.

The company’s green power mix has risen to 43% of consumption, with a target of 85% by FY30, offering a longer-term hedge against fossil fuel volatility.

Analysts also added that the industry as a whole is now moving towards domestic fuel sourcing, though exposure to imported inputs remains significant and any further spike in global energy markets would still be a risk.

UltraTech management said it remains well positioned to manage the cost cycle, pointing to long-term fuel contracts, a wide vendor network for packaging materials and a sharper shift towards domestic coal and alternative fuels.

That procurement strategy comes as packaging costs have risen sharply. Incremental bag cost impact stood at around Rs 90 crore in March 2026, with prices rising from Rs 9 to Rs 15 per bag before easing to Rs 13–14, according management commentary.

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A key part of the company’s response is lowering dependence on imported fuels such as pet coke. UltraTech reduced pet coke share in its fuel mix to 41% in the March quarter from 45% in the previous quarter, signalling a gradual move towards more stable domestic sources at a time of disrupted global supply chains.

Management has indicated that it does not expect any significant profitability impact in the June quarter as industry-wide price hikes should absorb much of the immediate inflation. Some pressure, however, could emerge in the following quarter if cost trends remain elevated.

Analysts also pointed to structural levers that could support margins over time like UltraTech’s rising green power share, improving logistics efficiency and benefits from integrating India Cements and Kesoram assets.

UltraTech’s medium-term cost programme is also in focus. The company has already achieved cumulative savings of about Rs 185 per tonne and remains on track for a Rs 250–300 per tonne reduction target by FY28, aided by fuel mix changes, renewable power, logistics efficiencies and integration gains.