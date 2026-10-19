Market leader UltraTech Cement reported a 21.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit attributable to the parent for the quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales volumes and improved operating performance. Net profit rose to Rs 1,494 crore from Rs 1,232 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, the bottom line fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,604 crore.

Revenue for the July-September quarter rose 18.8% y-o-y to Rs 23,295 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 22,342 crore.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 20.3% y-o-y to Rs 3,721 crore, marginally ahead of the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,701 crore. Including other income of Rs 111 crore, Ebitda stood at Rs 3,832 crore.

Operating Ebitda per metric tonne improved by Rs 60 y-o-y to Rs 974, against Rs 914 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Consolidated cement sales volumes rose 12.9% y-o-y to 38.22 million tonne during the quarter. Domestic grey cement volumes grew 13.8% to 35.94 million tonne from 31.58 million tonne a year earlier.

“Domestic grey cement sales volumes rose robust 13.8% to 35.94 million tonne, from 31.58 million tonne in Q2 FY26, supported by disciplined execution, a wider market footprint, cost optimisation and a sharper focus on premium products,” the company said.

Capacity utilisation improved to 71% from 66% in the year-ago quarter, indicating stronger demand and better utilisation of its manufacturing network.

Sales realisation, or revenue per metric tonne, rose 2% y-o-y to Rs 5,176. However, it declined 0.8% sequentially from Rs 5,218 in the June quarter.

Grey cement fuel costs increased 14% y-o-y to Rs 1,030 per tonne, while power costs declined 12% to Rs 337 per tonne. Packaging costs rose 30% to Rs 216 per tonne.

UltraTech’s renewable power capacity stood at 1.58 gigawatts during the quarter, up 29% y-o-y.

Its domestic grey cement capacity stood at 204.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at the end of the quarter on a consolidated basis.

“During the quarter, the company commissioned 3.6 mtpa greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota, Andhra Pradesh, and added 1.0 mtpa through debottlenecking at its existing cement plants at Visakhapatnam, Patratu and Nathdwara,” the company said.

Including 5.4 mtpa of overseas capacity, UltraTech’s global grey cement capacity reached 210.1 mtpa. The company remains on track to expand its global grey cement capacity to more than 240 mtpa by March 2028 under its organic capital expenditure programme.

For FY27, UltraTech plans to add 16.3 mtpa of capacity, including 9.3 mtpa through greenfield projects, with the remainder coming from brownfield expansion. A further 29.8 mtpa of capacity addition is planned for FY28.

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UltraTech also made a foray into the cables and wires business during the quarter, launching the UltraVolt brand. Capital expenditure on the new business has so far reached Rs 1,100 crore, against the Rs 1,800 crore investment commitment announced when the initiative was unveiled.

“The overall planned capacity, entailing the consumption of 78000 mt of copper and 24000 mt of Aluminium, already positions the company as the second largest player in terms of capacity in the housing wires segment. The launch has received an overwhelming market response,” it added.