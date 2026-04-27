Market leader UltraTech Cement net profit grew 20.2% annually for the quarter ended March 31, on the back of improved sales. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 2,983 crore as compared to Rs 2,482 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Net profit came in ahead of Bloomberg estimates of Rs 2,818 crore.

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 25,799 crore, trailing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 25,901 crore and was up 11.9% year on year. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 5,600 crore was, and up 21.3% annually. EBITDA outperformed Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,277 crore.

The cement firm’s operating EBITDA/metric tonne (Mt) was up Rs 127/Mt annually at Rs 1,253 (Q4FY25: Rs 1,126). UltraTech’s consolidated sales volumes for the quarter came in at 44.71 million Mt, growing 9% year on year. UltraTech achieved a growth of 9.3% in domestic grey cement sales at 42.41 million Mt.

“Capacity utilisation surged to 89%, propelled by robust demand across housing, infrastructure, and commercial construction segments. For the full year, total grey cement volumes for India were 145 million tonne,” the firm said in its earnings statement.

Sales realisation for Q4

Sales realisation (revenue per metric tonne) for Q4FY26 was Rs 5,034 per metric tonne, flat year-on-year (Q4FY25: Rs 5,032), and up 2.3% from the preceding quarter (Q3: 4,920).

Grey cement fuel and power cost were down 1% and 9% respectively year on year. Fuel cost came in at Rs 874/metric tonne and power cost was Rs 325/metric tonne. Renewable power capacity in Q4 was 1.39 GW, up 36% year on year.

UltraTech’s grey cement capacity is 196.8 mtpa (metric tonne per annum), on a consolidated basis. The firm commissioned 2.7 mtpa capacity in the quarter.

The company plans to expand its capacity by 15.9 mtpa in FY27. Majority of this expansion – 9.3 mpta – will come from greenfield projects, and the remaining through brownfield. Earlier this month, it commissioned 8.7 mtpa capacity across three units to cross 200 mtpa.

Capex for the full year came in at Rs 10,064 crore, and the company expected to spend a similar amount in the ongoing fiscal.

“The Company’s Total Capital Employed now stands at over Rs 1,07,000 crores, with Net Debt-to-EBITDA improving to a healthy 0.94x as at 31st March, 2026,” the cement maker said.

UltraTech added that the Cables and Wires business continues to advance on schedule with Rs 764 crore of the earmarked Rs 1,800 crore investment committed by end of March 2026.

“Critical orders have been placed, civil works are progressing at the project site, and the core management team is fully operational. The Company remains confident of commissioning this new venture by Q3 FY27, heralding the dawn of a new and diversified chapter in UltraTech’s illustrious story,” it added.

UltraTech announced its entry into the Cables and Wires segment in early 2025 with a plant to be set up near Bharuch in Gujarat.



