UltraTech eyes production capacity of 200 MTPA: Birla

The Aditya Birla group company had doubled its grey cement production capacity from 66.3 MTPA in FY16 to 132.4 MTPA in FY23.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
aditya birla group, ultratech, cement, industry news
India has a total installed cement capacity of 541 MTPA, according to Cement Manufacturers’ Association data. (Image/IE)

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement producer, aims to reach a production capacity of 200 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), further strengthening its position as the top cement producer in the country.

“Completion of all the capacity expansion projects currently underway will take your company’s cement production capacity to over 160 MTPA. But we aren’t content with just that. Your company is now targeting an ambitious goal of achieving a production capacity of 200 MTPA,” its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders at the company’s AGM.

He, however, did not provide timeline to reach the 200 MTPA target.

The Aditya Birla group company had doubled its grey cement production capacity from 66.3 MTPA in FY16 to 132.4 MTPA in FY23. It also commissioned an additional 12.4 MTPA in FY23 and another 5.5 MTPA in FY24, taking its total cement production capacity to 137.85 MTPA.

“Work has already commenced on our next growth phase of 22.6 MTPA additional capacity,” he said. This will take the total cement production capacity to about 160 MTPA.

In FY23, the achieved the distinction of being the first Indian cement company to record over 100 million tonne in sales volume for a financial year, he added.

India has a total installed cement capacity of 541 MTPA, according to Cement Manufacturers’ Association data.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 01:15 IST

