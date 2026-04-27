UltraTech Cement reported a 20.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q4 net profit at Rs 2,982.76 crore from Rs 2,482.04 crore reported in Q4FY25.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 25,799.47 crore, up 11.86% from Rs 23,063.32 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On sequential basis the company reported an increase of 72.87% increase in its Q4 profit, Rs 1,725.40 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue also increased 18.19% on quarterly basis from Rs 21,829.68 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Rs 240 Dividend announced

The board recommended a dividend of 2400%, which translates to Rs 240 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

UltraTech capacity utilisation at 89%

“Capacity utilisation surged to 89%, propelled by robust demand across housing, infrastructure, and commercial construction segments,” the company said in an exchange filing.

However, ⁠weak cement prices, ⁠especially in southern and eastern parts of India, hurt the firm’s operating margin, which dropped to ⁠20% from ‌22% a year ago.

Middle East war impact

UltraTech cement logged a 15.4% ‌rise in raw ​material costs, ​while freight costs ​and fuel expenses climbed about 9% and 3.7%, respectively, due to the crisis in the Middle ​East.

Total expenses stood at Rs 21894 crore, 9.2% higher than a year earlier.

UltraTech Cement eyes 45 mt capacity addition over FY27–FY28

The company said it plans to add 15.9 million tonnes per annum of cement capacity in FY⁠27 and another 29.8 million tonnes in FY28 as it expands its footprint across regions.

The company maintained a healthy financial position during the year. Net worth stood at Rs 80,712.44 crore, while the debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.28x.

UltraTech stock performance

The share price of Ultratech closed flat in today’s trading session, up 0.02%. In the last one week, the share price of the company delivered a return of 1.06%. So far in 2026, Ultratech share price surged nearly 1%.

About UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 9.9 billion building

solutions company, UltraTech is the largest cement company globally by sales volumes outside of China. The

Company has a total Grey Cement capacity of 205.5 MTPA and White Cement/Putty capacity of 3.2 MTPA. It

is a signatory to the GCCA Climate Ambition 2050 and has committed to the Net Zero Concrete roadmap

announced by GCCA.