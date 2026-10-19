Ultratech Cement posted double-digit growth in its Q2 FY27 net profit and revenue despite headwinds from the West Asia Crisis and a monsoon-affected quarter. a monsoon-affected. The Aditya Birla Group company reported a 19% year-on-year rise in its net sales to Rs 23, 024 crore as compared to Rs 19,371 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Alongside, the cement giant announced the resignation of its Non-Executive Vice Chairman, K. K. Maheshwari.

UltraTech Cement: Net profit rises 21% YoY

For Q2 FY27, the cement major reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,501 crore, rising 21% year-on-year against Rs 1,238 crore reported in the year-ago period. UltraTech’s consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 23,295 crore, up nearly 19% YoY as compared to Rs 19,607 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the Mumbai-based company’s bottomline contracted by 42% from Rs 2,603 crore reported in Q1 FY27, while its topline contracted 5% sequentially from Rs 24,648 crore.

“UltraTech performed well despite headwinds on account of a monsoon-affected quarter and the ongoing West Asia crisis. Domestic grey cement sales volumes rose robust 13.8% to 35.94 million tonnes, from 31.58 million tonnes in Q2 FY26, supported by disciplined execution, a wider market footprint, cost optimisation and a sharper focus on premium products,” the company said its regulatory filing.

UltraTech said its capacity utilisation jumped to 71% from 66% over the same period last year. “Higher volumes and improved profitability strengthened UltraTech’s position in the market,” it added.

UltraTech Cement Non-Executive Vice Chairman resigns

In a separate exchange filing, Ultratech Cement announced the relinquishment of K. K. Maheshwari’s position as Non-Executive Vice Chairman. He is being succeeded by K. C. Jhanwar, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the company. Jhanwar’s appointment will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

Maheshwari has cited current engagements and personal commitments as the reason for his resignation.

UltraTech Cement share price

Ultratech Cement’s share price was down nearly 3% in Monday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 5%, while over the past six months its share price has decreased by over 11%.

(This is a developing story, please keep checking for updates)