ULI to start India National Council operations this month

Urban Land Institute, a global group of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts, is set to commence its India National Council operations in September 2023.

Launched in January this year, ULI India will bring together over 100 institutional investors, real estate developers, architects, urban planners, and land use policymakers from India, to foster collaborative solutions for the most pressing urban development challenges of today.

ULI India will host four events between September 2023 – June 2024, across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Rohan Sikri, ULI India chair and senior partner, The Xander Group said, “ULI’s entry into India marks a momentous occasion, uniting, for the first time, the brightest minds in real estate investing, development, architecture and urban planning in a spirit of camaraderie”.

ULI India is backed by eight founding partners: ANAROCK, Blackstone, Brookfield, Hines, Raheja Corp, RMZ, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. and the Xander Group.

In addition, it has established an executive committee of 11 real estate and land-use experts to spearhead various functions of the organisation.