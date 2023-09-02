scorecardresearch
Uday Kotak resigns as MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, says ‘keen to ensure smooth transition’

“Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year end. I am keen to ensure smooth transition by sequencing these departures,” said Uday Kotak.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank with effect from September 1, the bank said on Saturday in a regulatory filing. He will, however, continue as a non-executive director of the bank. “Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank’s Board Meeting held today and has become a Non-Executive Director of the Bank,” it said. His term as non-executive director of the bank would be for a period of five years, not liable to retire by rotation.

Uday Kotak’s tenure as the chief executive officer and managing director of the bank was to end on December 31, 2023. Kotak Mahindra Bank,as an interim arrangement, has appointed Dipak Gupta, the Joint Managing Director, to carry out the duties of the managing director and CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the members of the Bank. The Bank has already made an application to the RBI for the approval of the new managing director & CEO, with effect from January 1, 2024.

First published on: 02-09-2023 at 16:23 IST

