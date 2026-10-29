Ride hailing major Uber has introduced subscription passes ranging from six hours to 180 days in India and new earning options for drivers through deliveries and intercity trips, as it seeks to accommodate different working patterns among its two million drivers in India.

Announced at the third edition of the company’s annual event — Uber Pragati — on Thursday, the changes also include WhatsApp-based onboarding, safety features and a facility allowing eligible drivers to continue accepting cash trips when their Uber balance reaches zero, subject to an applicable credit limit.

Aditya Kapoor, director of supply operations at Uber India and South Asia, said that part-time drivers with specific earning goals may prefer longer-validity passes, while full-time drivers may opt for daily or 72-hour passes that they can renew regularly.

Pass prices vary by city and subscription type, and Uber has not announced a single public price point, Kapoor told FE.

The company is also allowing bike drivers to take on delivery work and short-distance intercity trips. Kapoor said drivers using Uber Parcel alongside regular bike rides have the potential to earn more, although the additional income varies by city and usage patterns.

For car drivers, Uber Pet offers trips for passengers travelling with pets. The company also pays referral bonuses to drivers who bring new earners onto the platform.

On safety, Uber said its ambulance assistance service, available through its 24×7 Safety Line in partnership with Dial 4242, had been used on 25 occasions in less than four months to help drivers and riders access medical support following accidents.

Its Record My Ride feature, announced a couple months earlier, allows drivers to record trips using their phones, with recordings encrypted. Uber said a recording had helped police establish the facts in a disputed incident involving a driver and a rider.

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The company is also introducing a feature that flags potentially inappropriate language in rider messages and prompts users to reconsider before sending them. Drivers receiving such messages can cancel eligible trips without affecting their cancellation statistics. A Driver Safety Hub brings tools, including audio recording and trip-sharing together, with an option to keep selected protections enabled automatically.

Other changes include WhatsApp-based driver onboarding and voice notes in the in-app chat. A simplified Driver App consolidates earnings, trip details and important updates.

Kapoor said Uber employs around a fifth of its 10 million drivers globally. He said the company gathers driver feedback through Uber Samaj, meetings and direct calls to inform changes to the platform.