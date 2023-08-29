TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Tuesday announced that its founder /promoter R Dinesh has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Company by the Board of Directors. He is taking over the position after S Mahalingam stepped down as Chairman after completing his tenure of two terms as Independent Director, effective 29 August 2023.

Further, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the TVS Mobility Group, also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional independent directors on its Board. With this, the company board will have five independent directors – the three others being Tarun Khanna, B Sriram and Gauri Kumar). S Ravichandran, non-executive director has resigned from the Board of the company to pursue his personal interests.

“TVS SCS is now at an inflection point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history. We always believed in the Growth Framework – Customer, Capability, Country – as we built on the company’s resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth,” said R Dinesh, Executive Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

He further added, “As we embark on our next growth phase, I would like to extend a warm welcome to K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri to the Board in sync with our technology-driven client-centricity focus as well as constant business transformation goals. Further, their expertise will support TVS SCS on its continued growth journey as we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player.”

TVS SCS, which is promoted by TVS Mobility Private Limited, TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited, Dhinrama Mobility Solution Private Limited, and Ramachandhran Dinesh, successfully listed on the stock exchanges on 23 August after a successful IPO.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions services customers across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.