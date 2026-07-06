India’s electric two-wheeler market has crossed an inflection point, with EV penetration moving into double digits for the first time, according to TVS Motor Company. The brand further says that the next phase of growth will be via policy support, a wider choice of products and improving charging infrastructure accelerate consumer adoption.

“Any industry which touches 10% is a tipping point. It’s a very significant penetration level compared to where we were two years ago. Last year we were at around 6%, and today we’ve crossed 10%,” Gaurav Gupta, President, India Two-Wheeler Business, TVS Motor Company, told Financial Express on the sidelines of the TVS Apache 7 million unit sales celebration event.

The maker of the iQube electric scooter believes the market has now moved beyond early adopters, with multiple factors driving the shift towards electric mobility.

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“You’ve got more products coming into the market, customers are becoming more comfortable with the charging ecosystem, offerings such as Battery-as-a-Service have reduced the initial acquisition cost, and the current geopolitical situation and fuel prices have also accelerated the movement,” Gupta said, adding that no single factor is responsible for the rapid rise in EV adoption.

The comments come as several state governments push for faster electrification. Delhi’s recently announced EV Policy 2026, for instance, mandates that only new electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration from April 1, 2028. Backing the policy direction, Gupta said TVS has consistently focused on developing products that are both “exciting and sustainable”.

“We fully support the direction towards clean mobility from a sustainability perspective. We are already a leading player in Delhi’s EV market and continue to work with ecosystem partners to ensure the transition supports customer needs,” he said.

Even as the company remains bullish on EVs, Gupta expects the broader two-wheeler market to moderate after a strong FY26. The industry expanded 12.6% last fiscal, while TVS outpaced the market with growth of over 20%, ending the year with an 18.6% share of the ICE two-wheeler market.

For the first quarter of FY27, Gupta expects industry volumes to grow by around 10%, with TVS likely to perform in line with or marginally ahead of the market. However, he said the company remains “cautiously optimistic”, citing the higher base of the second half of last year, the progress of the monsoon, rural demand, geopolitical uncertainties and changing consumer preferences as factors that will determine the pace of growth.

As electric mobility gathers momentum, Gupta said TVS is continuing to invest across products, technologies, transmissions and fuel types, indicating that it intends to be ready as the market enters its next phase of expansion.