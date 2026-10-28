TVS Motor Company’s board on Wednesday approved a composite scheme of arrangement to demerge its consumer finance and related business into a separate legal entity, paving the way for the business to operate under a dedicated structure.

Under the scheme, TVS Motor will acquire the entire stake in Harita ARC from its NBFC subsidiary TVS Credit Services as part of the proposed restructuring. Harita ARC will house the consumer finance and related business once the demerger is implemented and will issue shares to TVS Motor shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholding in the parent company. This will enable shareholders to participate in the future growth of both the mobility and consumer finance businesses, the company said.

TVS Motor said its consumer finance and related businesses had expanded in scale and scope, and that a dedicated structure would provide greater strategic focus, flexibility in capital allocation, and the ability to pursue opportunities across the consumer finance and related sectors.

During its 34th annual general meeting in June, TVS Motor chairman Sudarshan Venu had indicated that the company would evaluate alternatives, including a possible separation of the financial services business, at an appropriate time to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value.

Subsequently, in August, the NBFC companies within the TVS Venu Group approved a proposal to merge and consolidate their consumer finance businesses into a single operating platform. The proposed restructuring was aimed at separating the consumer finance and related businesses from TVS Motor into a dedicated platform, while allowing the company to sharpen its focus on its automotive and mobility operations.

“We believe this new structure will create additional value for stakeholders while providing these businesses with greater strategic autonomy. The demerger will allow them to pursue opportunities across consumer finance and related sectors and allocate capital in line with their growth priorities,” Venu said in a release on Wednesday.

TVS Venu Group’s NBFC TVS Credit, along with Home Credit India, serves more than 45 million customers across 100,000 touchpoints in India. The group also acquired education finance company Varthana earlier this year. “Our investment in Jana Small Finance Bank was made with a view to supporting high-quality institutions that address the huge opportunity arising from India’s evolving financial needs and expanding digital financial ecosystem,” he added.

The composite scheme also provides for the merger of TVS Motor Services, a wholly owned subsidiary, with TVS Motor Company to streamline the corporate structure and enhance operational synergies. The scheme is subject to the requisite statutory, regulatory, shareholder and other approvals, as applicable.

Separately, the board approved the acquisition of a controlling interest in STPL Trading and Services Private, which is in the process of merging with TVS Credit Services. Following the completion of the merger, TVS Motor is expected to effectively gain an additional holding of around 2.4% in TVS Credit Services.