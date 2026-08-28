TVS Motor Company has appointed Peyman Kargar as its new chief executive officer, with current CEO K N Radhakrishnan set to step down from the role on January 27, 2027. Radhakrishnan will continue as CEO until the transition date to ensure a smooth handover and will then remain a non-executive director until the company’s Annual General Meeting in July 2027.

The leadership change comes after a strong performance by TVS Motor in FY2025-26. The company sold 5.9 million vehicles globally during the year and recorded 30% growth in revenue, setting the stage for its next phase of expansion under new leadership.

Peyman Kargar’s global auto experience

Kargar brings more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry, with exposure across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. His experience spans product development, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing.

He joined TVS Motor’s International Business division, which expanded rapidly under his leadership. The business now accounts for 29% of the company’s total sales volume and grew at a rate of 33%, making it one of the fastest-growing parts of TVS Motor’s operations.

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As CEO, Kargar will be responsible for driving growth in India as well as international markets. His priorities will include product innovation, premiumisation and deeper penetration into developed markets. The company also expects him to strengthen its technology capabilities and accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

TVS Motor sharpens global focus

Chairman Sudarshan Venu said Kargar’s appointment reflects TVS Motor’s intent to consolidate its position as a global player, citing his market experience and strategic background. He also acknowledged Radhakrishnan’s contribution in building the organisation to its current scale.

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Kargar said he would build on the company’s existing momentum while staying aligned with its core values and culture. Technology leadership, quality and customer focus will be key pillars of his approach, alongside expanding TVS Motor’s presence in important international markets.

Radhakrishnan said he would support a smooth transition over the coming months and expressed confidence in the company’s position as it enters its next phase.