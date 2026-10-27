The dispute within the TVS family has moved closer to the courtroom, with members of the two factions filing caveats against one another in the Chennai City Civil Court and the Commercial Court.

The caveats were first moved in the City Civil Court on October 12 by Venu Srinivasan and VS Trusts, represented by him as trustee. They named Lakshmi Venue and Mallika Srinivasan.

However, Mallika and Lakshmi have reiterated their desire for an amicable resolution through transparent discussions and dialogue, according to a joint statement issued by them.

Court records show that eight caveats were filed on October 12 and 13, with four each in the City Civil Court and the Commercial Court in Chennai.

In the City Civil Court, Venu Srinivasan and VS Trust, represented by him as trustee, filed caveats on October 12 naming Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan.

Mallika Srinivasan also filed a caveat naming Venu Srinivasan, Sudarshan Venu and VS Trust. On October 13, Lakshmi Venu filed a caveat naming Venu Srinivasan, while Sudarshan Venu filed one naming Lakshmi Venu.

In the Commercial Court, all four family members filed caveats on October 12. The caveats filed by Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu name Lakshmi Venu, while those filed by Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu name Venu Srinivasan.

A caveat is a precautionary filing under Section 148A of the Code of Civil Procedure, filed by a party that expects an application to be made against it. It requires the court to give the caveator an opportunity to be heard before passing an order on such an application. A caveat remains valid for 90 days. So far, there is no public record of a suit having been filed by either side.

The dispute centres on the economic ownership and succession arrangements within the family, with Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu contesting claims that the division of businesses and assets has been fair.

In 2024, Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining the division of business interests. Under the arrangement, Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan control the automobile businesses, including flagship TVS Motor, financial services company TVS Credit and the real estate and drone businesses under TVS Holdings.

Venu Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu control Sundaram-Clayton, while Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu manage TAFE, which is not part of the TVS Group.

Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan have reportedly maintained that the 2024 MoU constitutes a family settlement. Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu, however, contend that the agreement primarily covers trademark rights, brand usage and non-compete arrangements, rather than the economic division of the family’s assets.