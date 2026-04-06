Triumph Motorcycles, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, on Monday announced price cuts of up to Rs 21,500 across its India range after crossing one lakh cumulative retail units, leveraging the lower 18% GST applicable on its new sub-350cc lineup.

The move reflects a broader reset underway in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment, where last September’s GST overhaul has sharply altered pricing dynamics and demand.

Motorcycles up to 350cc now attract 18% GST, down from 28%, while those above 350cc fall into a significantly higher tax bracket of about 40%, compared to an earlier effective rate of around 31%. This widening gap has created price differences of tens of thousands of rupees, pushing manufacturers to realign product strategies in a highly price-sensitive market.

To stay competitive, companies have begun introducing engine platforms to fit within the 350cc threshold. Triumph’s new engines are derived from its existing 400cc platform, with reduced bore sizes to bring displacement under the lower tax slab while maintaining performance characteristics.

Latest revision

The latest revision brings ex-showroom (Delhi) prices to Rs 1.95 lakh for Speed T4, Rs 2.31 lakh for Speed 400, Rs 2.59 lakh for Scrambler 400, Rs 2.65 lakh for Thruxton 400, and Rs 2.89 lakh for Scrambler 400 XC.

For manufacturers, the shift is as much about protecting volumes as it is about restoring margins. Bajaj and Triumph had initially absorbed the higher tax burden on their 400cc motorcycles instead of passing it on to consumers, wary of widening the price gap with rivals in the 350cc category. Industry estimates suggested that a full pass-through could have increased prices by nearly Rs 50,000, risking demand erosion.

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The company had also cut prices of select 400cc models by around Rs 16,000 in October 2025 to support festive demand, underlining the pressure to remain competitive amid tax-led distortions.