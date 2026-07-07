Trent, retail arm of Tata Group, reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY27. Shares of Trent opened at Rs 3,111 on Tuesday, down nearly 10% from the previous day’s closing price.

In its business update, Trent said its standalone revenue from operations, excluding GST, rose to Rs 5,666 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,781 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Trent also said revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, grew 19% during the April-June quarter.

Store network expands

Trent’s store portfolio stood at 1,312 outlets as of June 30. The portfolio includes 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores, including seven in the UAE, and 29 stores across its other lifestyle concepts.

During the quarter, the company added a net one Westside store and 19 Zudio stores.

The standalone revenue released by the company on exchanges are subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the Company. The audited report will be released later in the month. Though dates has not been announced yet.

About Trent

Trent is one of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle retailers. The company operates a portfolio of brands, including Westside, Zudio, Utsa, Samoh and Misbu. It also has partnerships for brands such as Zara and Massimo Dutti in India. Originally incorporated as Lakmé in 1952, the company entered the retail business in 1998 and was subsequently renamed Trent. It focuses on fashion, beauty, grocery and lifestyle retail, with a rapidly expanding store network across India and select international markets.

Trent share price

The share price of Trent has gained 17.84% in last one month. Trent shares has increased 30.82% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased 16.69%.