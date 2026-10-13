Gujarat-based Transformers and Rectifiers India posted a sharp rise in its Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit, which advanced by a whopping 118% year-on-year to Rs 81.38 crore against Rs 37.35 crore posted in the year-ago period. The company’s CEO said that growth was driven by strong order inflows, improvement in capacity utilisation and progress in its expansion initiatives

On a sequential basis, the company’s bottom line advanced by 29% as compared to Rs 64.29 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Transformers & Rectifiers revenue up 61% YoY

Its revenue from operations for the July-September quarter was posted at Rs 739.44 crore, rising around 61% YoY against Rs 279.41 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its topline registered 29% growth up from Rs 572.34 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

As of the quarter ended September 30, the company’s order inflow stood at Rs 1,169 crore, reflecting a 97% YoY growth. Transformers’ unexecuted order book for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 7,237 crore, reflecting 32% YoY growth; executable over the next 18–24 months.

ALSO READ Naukri parent Info Edge approves Rs 200 cr investment in 2 subsidiaries: Check details

The Inquiry pipeline under negotiation stood at nearly Rs 21,000 crore, while its historical win ratio was stated to be within the 10-15% range. “ The current bidding pipeline comprises approximately 80% domestic opportunities and 20% export opportunities, with a balanced mix of government and private customers across utilities and industrial segments,” the company added in its regulatory filing.

The company noted that during the quarter it completed dynamic short-circuit testing on 3 transformer units. It added that the ongoing transformer manufacturing expansion at Changodar is nearing completion.

CEO says strong order book provides comfortable revenue visibility

“The current order book provides comfortable revenue visibility, while the Changodar expansion positions us to service a larger opportunity pipeline across markets. Alongside capacity enhancement, we are strengthening our global customer engagement through our UK subsidiary, particularly across the US and European markets,” said Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO of the company.

He added that Transformers & Rectifiers’ entry into the nuclear power sector, along with recent orders from Damodar Valley Corporation and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, reflects customer confidence in the firm.

“We are investing in capacity, technology and backward integration to contribute to this national growth journey and to build a stronger platform for sustainable, long-term growth. With these initiatives progressing as planned, we remain on track to achieve our FY27 guidance,” added Mamtora.

Transformers and Rectifiers share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 304, up 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 5%, while over the past six months its share price has advanced by more than 10%.