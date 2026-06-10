The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is adopting a two-pronged approach towards Bharti Airtel’s recently launched Priority Postpaid service, monitoring whether the offering affects service quality for prepaid subscribers while examining the need for a broader regulatory framework for network slicing-based consumer services, according to people aware of the discussions.

The move comes after Airtel launched Priority Postpaid, a service that uses 5G network slicing technology to offer a more stable and consistent network experience to postpaid users during periods of high traffic demand.

The launch has triggered a debate within the telecom industry and among policymakers over whether differentiated network experiences for different classes of users require specific regulatory guardrails.

According to sources, Trai’s immediate focus is on determining whether the introduction of priority access for postpaid subscribers results in any deterioration in service quality for prepaid users.

The telecom regulator is understood to be monitoring the issue through existing quality-of-service (QoS) parameters and network performance metrics.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Trai’s current assessment is that the service does not prima facie violate existing net neutrality regulations, which were framed primarily to prevent discrimination based on content, applications or websites. The regulator’s approach is understood to be that intervention would become necessary only if evidence emerges that the service adversely impacts the experience of prepaid users.

Airtel has maintained that such concerns are unlikely because its network has substantial spare capacity. The company has told authorities that its 5G network is operating at around 38% utilisation. Industry executives note that operators significantly expanded their network capacity following the 5G spectrum auctions.

In the case of Airtel, its spectrum holdings in all the circles has effectively doubled from around 100 MHz to nearly 200 MHz after the acquisition of additional 5G airwaves.

The addition of large blocks of 5G spectrum has materially increased network capacity, reducing concerns that prioritisation of one category of users would necessarily come at the expense of another. Even so, the issue has highlighted questions that existing regulations do not directly address.

While the net neutrality framework settled the debate around content-based discrimination nearly a decade ago, it does not specifically deal with class-based differentiation enabled by technologies such as network slicing.

Sources said Trai is, therefore, considering coming out with a separate consultation process on the subject. The proposed consultation paper, the timeline of which is still to be decided, would seek stakeholder views on issues such as permissible levels of prioritisation, safeguards for prepaid users, transparency requirements, disclosure norms and mechanisms for monitoring service quality across customer categories.

This assumes significance as the regulator expects other operators also to explore similar models. Reliance Jio, in submissions to policymakers, has supported network slicing as a legitimate 5G capability but argued that preferential treatment within subscriber categories should be subject to transparent and technically justified safeguards.

Vodafone Idea has taken a more critical view, with sources saying the operator described such services as discriminatory in submissions to a parliamentary panel.