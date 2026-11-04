The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday launched the Network Anubhav platform, a geospatial dashboard that will allow consumers to compare mobile network and broadband performance across locations, using crowdsourced data and the regulator’s independent drive-test results.

ALSO READ Trai mandates shift to IP-based telecom interconnection within three years

The platform pulls together anonymised data from TRAI’s MySpeed and MyCall apps. Users can view results by cellular or fixed broadband, by operator and by technology (2G to 5G). They can compare download and upload speeds and signal strength at a chosen location, which TRAI says will help consumers choose a provider with more information. The portal also offers a web interface for DND (Do Not Disturb) preferences and spam complaints.

“The platform is a significant step towards transparency in user experience of the network across service providers throughout the country,” TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Trai introduces penalties for lapses in telecom grievance redressal

For speeds, the portal reports percentile values rather than peak figures. P50 is the median. P80 is used for mobile broadband, meaning 80% of tests recorded that speed or better. P90 is used for fixed broadband. TRAI cautioned that user-generated figures are not a comprehensive, standard-methodology assessment of network quality, but said they offer a useful view of what other users experience.

Additionally, independent drive tests, run on professional handsets under TRAI-defined methodology, are shown as a separate layer. Where both user and drive-test data exist for a location, an integrated view is offered, with the drive-test data given preference given its credibility.