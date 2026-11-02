Telecom operators could face penalties of up to Rs 20 lakh per quarter in each service area for failing to properly address consumer complaints and appeals, under a revised grievance redressal framework notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday.

Under the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the regulator has set separate penalties for the two categories of violations. An operator will be liable to pay Rs 1,000 for every complaint found to have been improperly disposed of and Rs 5,000 for each appeal handled improperly.

Trai has also sought to make compliance with reporting requirements more stringent. Telecom operators that fail to submit quarterly performance reports will face a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day for the first 15 days of delay, which will increase to Rs 20,000 per day thereafter. This will be subject to a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per instance per service area. Any outstanding penalty not paid within 21 days will attract interest at two percentage points above the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

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The revised rules come against the backdrop of an increase in consumer grievances. Complaints received by telecom operators rose to 73,081 in FY26, compared with 55,978 in FY25 and 44,733 in FY24, according to Trai data.

Beyond financial penalties, the amended regulations require complaint centres to function round the clock. While operators can use automated systems and AI agents to handle consumer interactions, human representatives must be available for at least 16 hours a day. Consumers also need to be informed when they are interacting with an AI-based system.

The amendments further strengthen the institutional framework for consumer grievance redressal by setting up of a Consumer Grievance Redressal Oversight Committee, comprising representatives of service providers and consumer organisations, to oversee the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms.

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The rules also reduce the time available for consumers to escalate unresolved grievances. Consumers will now have 15 days, as opposed to 30 days earlier, to approach the appellate authority if they are dissatisfied with the operator’s response or do not receive one.

The regulations are intended to address gaps in the existing complaint redressal framework as consumer interactions increasingly shift towards digital platforms and automated systems. Trai has sought to establish a more standardised mechanism across service providers, with greater emphasis on accountability, accessibility and consumer satisfaction.