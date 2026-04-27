The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday flagged viability concerns in the PM-Wani model and sought stakeholder views on new revenue mechanisms and regulatory changes to scale up public Wi-Fi networks, issuing a consultation paper to revisit the framework.

The regulator said that despite policy backing and the launch of PM-Wani as a decentralised, licence-free architecture for public data offices (PDOs), the ecosystem has not scaled as envisaged. It pointed to limited participation from small entrepreneurs and service providers, weak monetisation avenues, and fragmented implementation across states and local bodies as key constraints.

Trai has now asked whether the existing business model under PM-Wani is sustainable and what changes are required to make public Wi-Fi commercially viable. Among the issues flagged are the lack of predictable revenue streams for PDOs, low tariffs, and the absence of complementary monetisation options such as advertising, bundling with other services, or institutional demand aggregation.

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Simiplification of current regulatory approach

The paper also raises questions on whether the current regulatory approach needs simplification to encourage wider participation. While PM-Wani was designed as a light-touch framework without licensing requirements, the authority said that operational and compliance bottlenecks persist at the ground level, including issues related to backhaul connectivity, access to public infrastructure, and coordination with multiple agencies.

Trai has sought views on the role of central and state governments, urban local bodies, and public institutions in enabling faster deployment. It has asked whether public infrastructure such as street furniture, government buildings, and transport hubs can be leveraged more effectively to expand hotspot density, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

Examining global models of public Wi-Fi deployment

The consultation also examines global models of public Wi-Fi deployment and draws parallels with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an example of a scalable, interoperable digital public infrastructure. It noted that public Wi-Fi has yet to achieve similar network effects, and sought views on whether aspects such as ease of onboarding, interoperability and ecosystem participation can be strengthened.

The move comes amid continued growth in data consumption, with mobile networks bearing the bulk of traffic. Trai said that public Wi-Fi can act as a complementary access layer, easing network congestion while providing low-cost connectivity, especially in high-density locations.

Stakeholders have been given time until May 25 to submit comments, with counter-comments due subsequently.