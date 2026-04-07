Telecom operators may soon be required to offer voice and SMS-only recharge packs across all validity options, under a draft regulation issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The proposal is aimed at improving access for non-data users and ensuring fair pricing, amid concerns that such consumers are being pushed into bundled plans that include services they do not need, the regulator said in the draft document.

The most significant change is the requirement for telecom companies to match every bundled plan with a corresponding voice and SMS-only option. This means that if a data plan is available for 28, 56 or 84 days, a similar validity pack without data must also be offered. The move is designed to give non-data users the same level of flexibility as others.

TRAI has invited comments from stakeholders on the draft, with submissions due by April 28. The consultation follows feedback that earlier measures mandating at least one voice and SMS-only pack did not go far enough.

“Telecom Service Providers introduced Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) exclusively for Voice and SMS. However, it is observed that only a few STVs are being offered, primarily with two longer validities viz. 80 / 84 days and/or 336/365 days,” Trai noted.

What does the draft propose?

The draft also calls for more reasonable pricing of these packs. Regulators have flagged that earlier voice-only plans were not priced in proportion to the removal of data benefits.

“Voice and SMS Special Tariff Vouchers shall be priced with largely proportional reduction in tariff compared to Special Tariff Vouchers of corresponding validity with Voice, SMS and data,” Trai said.

The changes are particularly targeted at users who do not rely on mobile data. This includes elderly consumers, low-income groups, and those in rural areas who primarily use feature phones. For these users, bundled plans often result in unnecessary spending, as they end up paying for services they do not use, the regulator noted.

Problem of a lack of shorter duration options to be adressed

Another key issue being addressed is the lack of shorter-duration options. “The low-income group consumers, especially those living in rural areas or using feature phones, require shorter validity packs so that they can recharge as per their requirements,” Trai said.

The proposed amendment aims to introduce shorter validity packs, allowing users to recharge in smaller amounts and manage their expenses more easily.

Finally, the regulator has emphasised the need for greater transparency and visibility. Telecom companies will be required to clearly display these voice and SMS-only plans across all customer touchpoints, including apps, websites and retail outlets. This is expected to make it easier for consumers to identify and choose plans that best suit their need