The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has fixed an annual ceiling of ₹42.3 lakh per port for 10 Gbps internet protocol (IP)-based interconnection between telecom operators, as it seeks to modernise the regulatory framework governing network connectivity and move away from legacy technology.

The new charges will come into effect from January 1, 2027, according to the third amendment to the Telecommunication Interconnection (Port Charges) Regulations, 2026, notified on Monday.

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Further, the annual ceiling charge for a 1 Gbps IP port has been set at ₹5.6 lakh. These charges are payable by an interconnection seeker to the operator providing the port. However, operators can mutually agree on charges lower than the prescribed ceilings. For capacities other than 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps, charges will be determined transparently using a methodology similar to that adopted for the specified capacities.

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The amendment comes amid the industry’s transition from E1/Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM)-based circuit-switched networks to IP-based packet-switched infrastructure. TRAI said the continued use of both technologies has resulted in interoperability issues, transcoding delays, inefficient capacity utilisation and higher capital and operational expenditure. The regulator also said that legacy TDM equipment has become outdated, with limited availability and reduced vendor support.

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Additionally, TRAI has introduced financial disincentives for operators failing to meet reporting requirements under the regulations. Delays of up to 15 days can attract a disincentive of up to ₹25,000 per day, rising to ₹50,000 per day for subsequent delays, subject to an overall ceiling of ₹15 lakh per service area for each instance of contravention.