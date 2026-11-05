In a move that could change the way satellite communication services are delivered in the country, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed allowing telecom operators to use satellite networks to provide connectivity directly to mobile phones, including in areas where conventional mobile towers are unavailable. It has also recommended a new framework under which satellite companies can operate networks and lease capacity to telecom operators and other eligible service providers, opening up the possibility of shared satellite infrastructure.

ALSO READ TRAI launches platform to map mobile and broadband speeds

The recommendations seek to bring satellite connectivity closer to the existing telecom ecosystem, rather than treating it as a standalone service. Under the proposed framework, a new category of authorisation, called Satellite Communication Network Provider (SCN Provider), will allow companies to build, operate and maintain satellite networks and offer their capacity as a service to licensed telecom and satellite service providers. These network providers, however, will not be permitted to sell telecommunication services directly to consumers.

For instance, a satellite company such as Starlink could provide network capacity to a telecom operator such as Bharti Airtel, which could then use it to offer connectivity to its subscribers. This would mean that telecom operators need not necessarily invest in building their own satellite infrastructure to extend coverage to remote locations. Similarly, satellite network operators could serve multiple telecom companies, allowing more efficient utilisation of their infrastructure. Trai has proposed that the new authorisation be valid for 20 years, with provision for renewal for another 20 years.

Advertisement

A more significant aspect of the recommendations is the proposed introduction of direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity. Trai has suggested two routes for this. The first involves using spectrum allocated for Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), particularly L-band and S-band, to connect compatible mobile devices directly to satellites. It has also suggested that the government encourage handset manufacturers to incorporate the necessary technology in future smartphones.

The second route involves using spectrum already held by telecom operators for terrestrial mobile services. Under this arrangement, a satellite could connect directly with a mobile phone using an operator’s existing spectrum. For example, a customer travelling through a remote mountainous area without mobile tower coverage could potentially remain connected through a satellite network partnered with the customer’s telecom operator. This would require the operators concerned to agree to the use of their spectrum, with the relevant frequency channel available across all 22 licensed service areas. Trai has identified the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands for such services.

ALSO READ Trai mandates shift to IP-based telecom interconnection within three years

The regulator has recommended permitting this form of D2D connectivity without waiting for the outcome of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in 2027, subject to safeguards against interference with existing services. It has also proposed that telecom operators should not face additional spectrum charges for using their already-assigned mobile spectrum for satellite-based D2D services.

On the financial front, Trai has proposed an authorisation fee of 8% of adjusted gross revenue for satellite network providers, apart from an annual minimum spectrum charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz where spectrum is assigned by the government. The recommendations have been sent to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for consideration. The proposals will need government approval before the framework can be implemented.