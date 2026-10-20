Banks and other financial entities have been given a go-ahead by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to use the 1600-series numbers for two-way communication. This clears a key ambiguity around the new system that was intended to help customers identify genuine banking calls.

Trai sources said that if banks introduce a two-way calling, customers can call back on a 1600-series number if they have missed a call from their bank or need information or clarification. Banks can also use other numbers to reach customers if they are unable to connect with them through a 1600 number, including in cases where a customer has blocked the number or does not answer the call, sources said.

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The development comes amid concerns among banks that customers are unfamiliar with the 1600 series and may ignore or block calls made through it. Banks and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) have been discussing the issue and are undertaking outreach programmes to make customers aware that 1600-series calls are genuine service and transactional communications and should not be blocked.

The 1600 series was introduced to provide a distinct numbering framework for service and transactional calls from banks and other regulated financial entities. The 140 series, meanwhile, is designated for promotional communications. The objective is to make it easier for customers to distinguish legitimate financial-sector calls from unsolicited or fraudulent communications made using ordinary 10-digit mobile numbers.

The Trai has also recently barred third-party caller-identification and related applications from tagging 1600-series numbers as spam. This is aimed at ensuring that genuine calls from regulated entities are not automatically classified as unsolicited communications by such applications.

However, the regulator has found that customers may still block such calls at the device level. Sources said information received by the regulator indicates that blocking of 1600-series numbers is particularly common in cases involving loan recovery calls, where customers may not wish to receive repeated communications from lenders.

This has emerged as an important challenge for banks as they transition to the new numbering system. While the 1600 series provides a standardised identity for financial-service calls, customers may not necessarily recognise the number when it appears on their phone screens, particularly if they have not been adequately informed about the new framework.

Banks have therefore started using customer-facing channels, including social media and contact centres, to create awareness around the 1600 series. Industry executives said the focus is increasingly shifting from changes to the regulatory framework to ensuring that customers understand the purpose of the numbers and do not block legitimate calls.

The transition is also complicated by the fact that customers may continue to receive calls from ordinary mobile numbers in situations where banks are unable to establish contact through 1600. While this flexibility is permitted under the framework, it could potentially make it harder for customers to develop a clear association between the 1600 series and genuine banking communication.

The regulator’s view, however, is that the framework provides banks sufficient flexibility to maintain customer communication while creating a distinct identity for regular service and transactional calls.