Towards ‘Bharat’ now: Blue Dart announces rebranding of of Dart Plus service to ‘Bharat Dart’

Blue Dart Express Limited on Wednesday unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart. “This strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Dart’s ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Blue Dart’s decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers. The company’s unwavering dedication to delivering customer delight has led to a streamlined and reimagined service that promises to provide exceptional value to its customers,” it further said.

Also Read Coffee Day Global settles debt issue with IndusInd Bank, NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings

Blue Dart boasts access to over 55,000+ locations across the nation and spanning 220 countries and territories worldwide. Through initiatives like DAWN (Delivery Anywhere Now) and RISE (Revenue Increase from SMEs and Emerging Markets), Blue Dart has expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier-II and tier-III cities in India. In FY23, share of tier-II and tier-III cities as a percentage of the overall e-commerce market stood at 18.6 per cent and 37.1 per cent respectively, with a forecast to make further inroads in the sector. And Blue Dart’s growth in these cities is in line with the rise of a new middle class and the culture of consumption.

“As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.’ We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by India’s small businesses and MSMEs in tier-II and tier-III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the government’s ‘Make in India‘ initiative,” said Pablo Ciano, CEO, DHL E-Commerce.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, “During India’s recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The government’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart’s forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry.”

He further added, “This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience.”