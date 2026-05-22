Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted 42% YoY revenue growth in the March quarter. The company recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,197 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue in the same quarter last year was at Rs 2,959 crore.

Furthermore, Torrent Pharma posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 389 crore in the March quarter. The company’s gross profit stood at Rs 3,182 crore in Q4 FY26, up 43% year on year.

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, Torrent Pharma’s revenue stood at Rs 13,980 crore, growing 21% YoY. Its net profit during the same period was at Rs 2,138 crore, growing 12% YoY.

Torrent Pharma declares dividend

Torrent Pharma’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for FY26. Earlier in the December quarter, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 29 per equity share to its shareholders.

Torrent Pharma has fixed May 29 as the record date for the dividend payment. “The final dividend amount, if declared by the Shareholders, is proposed to be paid/dispatched on or around 25th June, 2026,” Torrent Pharma said in an exchange disclosure.

Torrent Pharma Q4 operations highlights

During the Jan-March quarter, Torrent Pharma’s India business revenues grew by 43% to Rs 2,215 crores. The company’s newly launched semaglutide business has achieved the largest market share in India.

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Torrent Pharma’s Gx Semaglutide launch is off to a strong start, with 38% market share (oral + injectable combined) as of April 26, according to PharmaTrac data.

About Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, with group revenues of approx. Rs 49,000 crores. It is ranked 5th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Central Nervous System, Pain Management, and Dermatology.

It is a specialty-focused company with ~75% of its revenues in India, driven by chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma Companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent Pharma has 16 manufacturing facilities, of which 8 are USFDA-approved.