India INC bagged orders worth over Rs 12,166 crore from across sectors. Water management firm VA Tech WABAG and telecon firm HFCL stole the show this week. KEC International, ACME soclar and Diamond Power Infrastructure was also in focus and secured significant deals.

VA Tech WABAG wins Chennai water treatment project

Water technology company VA TECH WABAG secured an order from from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for a 45 million litres per day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant under the PPP mode.

The contract is for the Refurbishment, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (RFOMT) of a 45 million litres per day (MLD) Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai, which needs to be executed under the PPP mode.

The TTRO plant at Kodungaiyur, along with its associated distribution pipeline network, was originally developed by CMWSSB in 2019 to supply high-quality treated wastewater to industries located in the Manaliâ€“Ennore and Manaliâ€“Minjur industrial corridors in Chennai.

Under the contract, WABAG will undertake the refurbishment and upgradation of the existing TTRO facility to restore its full treatment capacity of 45 MLD within a period of 18 months.

VA TECH WABAG share price closed in green for the week, up 0.29% at Rs 1,227.50 per share.

HFCL bags Rs 10,159 crore optical fibre cable deal from global MNC

HFCL, homegrown telecom gear maker, has bagged a mega deal of around Rs 10,159 crore from a global multinational corporation for supplying optical fibre cable.

The deal is spread over five years starting 2026 till December 2030. Under the contract, HFCL will supply OFC as per customer specifications.

“Given that only a limited number of manufacturers globally possess the requisite technology depth, manufacturing precision, and scale required for such complex OFC products, this engagement materially strengthens the company’s competitive positioning and reinforces its long-term growth outlook in the global OFC market,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

ALSO READ HFCL bags Rs 10,159 crore global fibre cable deal

HFCL share price closed in green for the week, up 3.04% at Rs71.87 per share.

Diamond Power Infrastructure bags order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Diamond Power Infrastructure received a letter of intent from Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) for supply of AL-59 Eco Conductors worth Rs 31.51 crore.

The order spans multiple renewable power transmission sites across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, a regulatory filing stated.

The order will be executed within 4 months from the date of purchase order.

Diamond Power Infrastructure share price closed in red for the week, down 4.8% at Rs 129.00 per share.

KEC International bags orders across India, Middle East, Africa, Americas

RPG Group firm KEC International secured new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

These orders include 380 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in Saudi Arabia, as well as 132 kV Transmission lines in Africa, a company statement said.

Orders include the supply of towers in India and the Americas, as well as the supply of hardware and poles in the Americas.

KEC International share price closed in green for the week, up 0.91% at Rs 551.55 per share.

Jindal Steel wins bid for Thakurani-A1 iron ore mine in Odisha

Jindal Steel has been declared as preferred bidder by the Government of Odisha for the Thakurani-A1 iron ore block located at Keonjhar in the state.

The mine covering an area of 202 Ha in Keonjhar, has been secured at a premium of 101.20%.

The Thakurani-A1 iron ore block was part of a recent auction round for 12 virgin mineral blocks notified by the Odisha Directorate of Mines and Geology in December 2025, the company said.

“The virgin block is G3-level explored with around 50 million tonnes of iron ore resources,” Jindal Steel said, citing government documents.

Jindal Steel share price closed in red for the week, down 3.15% at Rs 1,142.80 per share.

ACME Solar inks 450 MW renewable PPAs with SJVN, starts BESS project operations

ACME Solar Holdings was also in focus this week after its arm ACME Greentech Seventh signed two power purchase agreements with SJVN to supply 450 MW under a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The PPAs, signed on March 2 for a period of 25 years, will see the projects connected to ISTS substations and utilise night-time connectivity in high-irradiation zones in Rajasthan. Under the agreement, ACME Solar will provide four hours of assured peak power during non-solar hours with 90 per cent availability. With this, the company has signed PPAs for 1,690 MW in the current financial year, taking its total PPA-tied capacity to 6,270 MW.

Separately, the company said it has commissioned a 142.67-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan, part of a 481.49-MWh facility connected to the interstate transmission system. The project marks phase-1 of its planned 585 MW/2011.24 MWh BESS capacity.

ACME Solar Holdings share price closed in green for the week, up 12.01% at Rs 255.60 per share.

Conclusion

With the new order flows, Companies such as GREW Solar and ACME Solar Holdings continued to strengthen their presence in the renewable energy space. Engineering and EPC players like VA Tech Wabag also expanded their footprint in water treatment projects.