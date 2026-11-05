Titan, the Tata Group‘s jewellery-to-eyewear company, reported a 113.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) to Rs 2,393 crore on Thursday, boosted by a one-time gain and resilient demand for higher-margin diamond-studded jewellery. The watches segment also remained a key growth driver. The net profit figure beat Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 1,420 crore for the period.

Excluding the one-time gain of Rs 671 crore from the revaluation of a financial liability, profit rose 54% YoY to Rs 1,722 crore, which is still ahead of the consensus estimate by Bloomberg. On the top line front, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 20,614 crore during the quarter, registering a 10.1% YoY increase from Rs 18,725 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This is below Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 22,453 crore for the period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 was up 59.1% YoY to Rs 2,984 crore, ahead of street estimates of Rs 2,394 crore. Ebitda margins rose 450 basis points to 14.5% in Q2 from 10% reported last year.

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“A strong base quarter and a notable shift in the festive calendar into Q3FY27 notwithstanding, consumer demand held up well for most of the period. Our jewellery business grew well with design-led collections and attractive consumer offers resonating across markets and age groups,” Ajoy Chawla, managing director, Titan said.

The jewellery segment, which accounts for over 80% of the company’s revenue, recorded 24% YoY growth to Rs 17,495 crore (excluding bullion and digital gold sales). However, growth moderated from 39% in the preceding (June) quarter, as the later timing of key festivals pushed some purchases into the December quarter.

Sales of higher-margin studded jewellery grew more than 30%, while lower-margin gold coin sales declined, resulting in a more favourable product mix that analysts expected to support jewellery margins. The India business clocked an EBIT of Rs 2,281 crore at a margin of 14%.

The international jewellery business delivered even stronger growth, with revenue rising 105% YoY to Rs 1,152 crore. The overall jewellery portfolio recorded an EBIT of Rs 2,300 crore for the quarter at a margin of 13%.