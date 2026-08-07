Titan reported a 62.88% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,777 crore, from Rs 1,091 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations of the Tata Group company, also increased 40.32% YoY to Rs 20,787 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 14,814 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis,Titan’s net profit rose by 50.72%, while revenue came flat on quarterly basis from Rs 20,607 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Titan’s jewellery business remained the biggest growth driver during the quarter. Revenue from the segment, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, rose 43% YoY to Rs 18,253 crore. “The company said stable gold prices, strong festive demand and its jewellery exchange programmes supported healthy growth across key product categories,” Titan said.

Jewellery business drives growth

The India jewellery business Income reported a 38% rise in revenue to Rs 16,943 crore. The combined Tanishq, Mia and Zoya businesses grew 38% to Rs 15,502 crore, while CaratLane posted a 40% increase in revenue to Rs 1,441 crore.

Titan also reported strong international growth. Its international jewellery business more than doubled, rising 136% YoY to Rs 1,309 crore, helped by strong demand for Tanishq in North America and double-digit growth in the GCC region. The core Damas business also showed gradual recovery during the quarter.

the quarter’s performance was driven by strong festive demand during Akshaya Tritiya, healthy consumer spending and premiumisation across its businesses. However, the reported profit also included a Rs 407 crore gain from higher customs duty on gold. Excluding this one-time gain, the company’s PBT grew 37% YoY.

Jewellery business leads growth

Titan’s jewellery business remained the biggest growth driver during the quarter. Revenue from the segment, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, rose 43% YoY to Rs 18,253 crore. The company said stable gold prices, strong festive demand and its jewellery exchange programmes supported healthy growth across key product categories.

The India jewellery business reported a 38% rise in revenue to Rs 16,943 crore. The combined Tanishq, Mia and Zoya businesses grew 38% to Rs 15,502 crore, while CaratLane posted a 40% increase in revenue to Rs 1,441 crore.

Titan also reported strong international growth. Its international jewellery business more than doubled, rising 136% YoY to Rs 1,309 crore, helped by strong demand for Tanishq in North America and double-digit growth in the GCC region. The core Damas business also showed gradual recovery during the quarter.

Watches and EyeCare maintain momentum

Titan’s watches business reported revenue of Rs 1,543 crore, up 21% YoY. The company said premium analogue watches continued to perform well, while the smartwatches segment declined in single digits. The watches business reported an EBIT of Rs 295 crore with a margin of 19.1%.

The EyeCare business also delivered a healthy quarter, with revenue increasing 21% YoY to Rs 289 crore. The segment posted an EBIT of Rs 24 crore with an 8.3% margin, supported by strong demand and continued premiumisation.

Emerging businesses and TEAL

Titan’s emerging businesses, which include Skinn fragrances, IRTH bags and Taneira, reported an 18% increase in revenue to Rs 128 crore. However, the segment reported a loss of Rs 39 crore during the quarter.

Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd (TEAL) continued its strong performance. The business reported revenue of Rs 438 crore, up 43% YoY, while EBIT stood at Rs 143 crore.

Titan adds 76 net stores during the quarter

During the quarter, Titan added 33 net jewellery stores in India, including four Tanishq stores, 17 Mia stores, one beYon store and 11 CaratLane outlets. It also opened two Tanishq stores in the GCC region. The watches business added 34 net stores, while the EyeCare division opened seven new stores.

Titan: Optimistic despite geopolitical, pricing challenges

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan Company, said, “Q1FY27 was a strong opening quarter for us, with our Consumer Businesses registering 40% YoY growth. Through innovation and design led differentiation, our portfolio of brands across Jewellery, Watches, EyeCare and Emerging businesses continue to deliver exceptional value to customers seeking premium offerings. Our TEAL business is growing from strength to strength, raising the bar of excellence in the high-precision engineering sectors and delivering best-in-class value for our customers.

“The broad-based performance notwithstanding, the quarter demanded significant agility on multiple fronts from navigating gold prices to the sharp changes in the duty structure and to managing geopolitical headwinds across our international operations. We continue to remain focused on brand investment, customer engagement, and disciplined execution that has defined Titan’s growth journey.”