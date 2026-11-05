Titan Company’s Q2 FY27 net profit jumped more than twofold to Rs 2,393 crore from Rs 1,120 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from sales jumped over 23% year-on-year to Rs 20,337 crore compared to Rs 16,461 crore.

The strong numbers came on the back of growth across Titan’s jewellery business.

“Q2FY27 was a quarter of healthy, broad-based growth for Titan, with our businesses registering c.25% consolidated operating growth YoY. A strong base quarter and a notable shift in the festive calendar into Q3FY27 notwithstanding, consumer demand held up well for most of the period,” said Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan Company.

Titan Company profit rises 35% QoQ

The company which operates brands like Tansiqh and Cara Lane, posted a quarter-on-quarter jump of 35% for its net profit from Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27. However, its topline inched down 2% sequentially against Rs 20,787 crore posted in the trailing quarter.

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The consumer good company’s earninhgs before interest and tax for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 2,865 crore, up 59% YoY from Rs 1,799 crore in Q2 FY26.

Titan Company jewellery portfolio expands 24%

Titan Company’s jewellery portfolio, which comprises brands like Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and beYon registered a 24% growth to Rs 17,495 crore, dirven by brand campaign and promotion. The company said consumer preference for designer jewellery especially in the studded jewellery segment added to demand and also drove sizeable increase in average ticket sizes.

Titan watch business income up 27% YoY

Titan Company’s watches business, which includes brands like fastrack and Titan World achieved total income of Rs 1,881 crore, rising 27% YoY. The momentum was led by growth in anaalog watched and smart watches business.

In Q2 FY27, the watches business added 34 new stores in India, consisting of 17 stores in Titan World, 7 in Fastrack, 3 stores in Helios, 6 stores in Helios Luxe and 1 Nebula store.

Titan Company’s income from its eyecare business grew 28% YoY to Rs 281 crore, accelerated by continued premiumization across the product portfolio.