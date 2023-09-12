Tiger Global backed Chargebee fires 10% workforce

Chennai-based SaaS-based subscription management platform has reportedly laid off 10% of its global employees, affecting 100-120 staffers. The company had, in November 2022, laid off 10% of its workforce, citing macroeconomic conditions, making the recent round of layoffs the second at the company in less than a year.

The company has claimed to offer severance packages to the affected employees in accordance with labour laws in different countries, according to sources. Chargebee did not respond to a query seeking clarification.

Chennai and San Francisco-based Chargebee was founded in 2011 by Subramanian, Saravanan KP, Thiyagarajan T, and Rajaraman Santhanam, and offers billing and subscriptions for startups and large enterprises. It claims to have over 4,000 customers, which include Doodle, Calendly, Freshworks and Okta.