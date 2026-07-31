Texmaco Rail & Engineering, France’s Touax Group and US-based TrinityRail Global have brought in a new partner and a fresh commitment of capital to their railcar leasing venture.

The three firms said that they plan to jointly invest around Rs 1,800 crore over the next three to five years to procure 100 freight train rakes through their joint venture, Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing (TTRL).

TrinityRail joins joint venture; shareholding rejigged

The announcement follows a disclosure Texmaco filed with the exchanges, confirming that TTRL had issued shares and compulsorily convertible debentures to TrinityRail Global Inc., a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, admitting it as a joint venture partner alongside Texmaco and Touax Rail India.

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The filing set out the revised ownership: Touax Rail India now holds 34% plus one equity share, Texmaco Rail & Engineering holds 34% minus one equity share, and TrinityRail Global holds the remaining 32%. Texmaco told the exchanges the new partner is not connected to its promoter or promoter group, and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party dealing.

National Rail Plan drives demand for leased freight wagons

The companies are framing the investment against the government’s National Rail Plan, which targets raising rail’s share of freight movement from 27% to 45%. They pointed to that goal, along with initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy and the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors, as factors likely to push up demand for leased rolling stock.

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TTRL has been positioned to combine leasing capital, rail technology, manufacturing capacity and asset-lifecycle management on a single platform, according to the companies, with the stated goals of introducing better-quality rolling stock, lowering maintenance costs, improving how assets are used and cutting production timelines.

Partners outline growth strategy for rail leasing business

“This joint venture with Touax and TrinityRail marks a significant milestone in Texmaco’s journey to build a future-ready rail freight ecosystem for India. As India aims to increase rail’s share in freight movement from 27% to 45% under the National Rail Plan and is expected to induct more new wagons, the need for innovative, technology-led rail solutions has never been greater. This collaboration strengthens indigenous design capabilities, brings global expertise to India, and contributes meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat by making India’s rail logistics more efficient, competitive and future-ready,” Saroj Kumar Poddar, chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering and the Adventz Group, said.

“By combining global leasing expertise with world-class manufacturing capabilities, we aim to bring greater capacity, operational flexibility and innovative wagon solutions to the market. Leasing has transformed transportation industries worldwide, and we believe it can play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s railway sector while enabling more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable freight movement,” Fabrice Walewski, Touax Group’s general partner and chief executive, said.

With evolving railway policies and growing demand for efficient freight mobility, this partnership is well positioned to support the development of a robust railcar leasing ecosystem and contribute to India’s infrastructure and economic growth,” Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering and group president of the Adventz Group, said

What the investment means for India’s freight sector

For consumers of freight-linked goods and for businesses that rely on rail to move cargo, the tie-up signals a push to expand the pool of freight wagons available for lease in India, potentially easing capacity constraints as the government works to shift a larger share of goods movement from road to rail. The companies did not disclose a timeline for individual rake deliveries under the plan.

Texmaco Share Price

Texmaco’s share price has been rather flat as of market closing on July 31, 2026. The company’s share price has been down 0.45% in the past month, and it has been further down 24.31% in the past year.