Telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will face steeper, graded penalties if they fail to report tariff changes on time or furnish accurate financial disclosures to the regulator, as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) seeks to tighten its compliance framework.

Invoking its powers under the TRAI Act, 1997, TRAI has finalised a stricter enforcement mechanism centred on three key pillars- graded financial disincentives, higher penalty ceilings, and interest on payment defaults.

The twin amendments to the Telecommunication Tariff Order (72nd Amendment), 2026, and the Reporting System on Accounting Separation Regulations, 2026 have been introduced to ensure more proportionate and effective penalties in a sector that largely operates under pricing freedom.

Structural similarity

At a structural level, both frameworks follow the same logic- penalties escalate with the duration and severity of non-compliance, are capped at higher levels, and attract interest if not paid on time.

In the tariff regime, TRAI mandates service providers to report new tariff offers or changes in the pricing structure within 7 days of implementation.

As per the amendment, delays in reporting would draw Rs 10,000 per day for the first seven days, rising to Rs 20,000 thereafter, with a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh.

In the accounting separation framework, which requires telecom operators to submit detailed, disaggregated financial reports across services and licensed service areas, penalties start at Rs 20,000 per day and double after a week, with even steeper slabs for repeat violations and caps going up to Rs 25 lakh.

In both cases, delayed payment of penalties will attract interest at 2% above SBI’s one-year Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR).

The Telecommunication Tariff Order (TTO), 1999, identified as the backbone of tariff regulation framework was laid down how telecom prices would be governed, where initially the regulator had the power to fix the traiffs, which later transitioned to a forbearance regime, meaning telecom operators could enjoy the freedom to set tariffs.

In this, the post-facto reporting system (reporting within 7 days) allows the regulator to monitor pricing behaviour without stifling innovation. Earlier, financial disincentives for delayed tariff reporting were first introduced in 2012, with a cap of ₹2 lakh per instance. The revised framework raises the ceiling to ₹5 lakh and introduces a sharper escalation in daily penalties.

A parallel tightening

A parallel tightening has been carried out in the accounting separation framework. During consultations, some stakeholders said that accounting separation has outlived its utility. They contended that audited financial statements already provide sufficient information and that the reporting requirements add to compliance burden.

TRAI has, however, strongly defended the framework, citing that aggregated financial data cannot substitute for service-wise and area-wise insights. Such granularity, the regulator argues, is essential to detect cross-subsidisation, predatory pricing, and other forms of anti-competitive behaviour, more importantly in a market where operators offer multiple services under bundled structures.