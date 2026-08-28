Tejas Networks has jumped 12% after the Bengaluru-based telecom gear maker has landed a big-ticket order from Tata Consultancy Services. The company has got the Letter of Intent from TCS for RAN equipment, accessories and installation material. It covers 18,685 sites under BSNL’s 4G mobile network expansion with a deal size of Rs 1,537 crore.

Tejas Networks said the formal purchase order will follow. “The detailed Purchase Order for the same would be issued by TCS to the company in due course,” the firm said in its regulatory filing.

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Tejas Networks’ order book after TCS deal

This win adds significantly to Tejas Networks’ pipeline. At the end of the June quarter, its order book stood at Rs 1,529 crore. Domestic orders made up 93% of that book. International orders accounted for the rest.

There is more in the pipeline too. In an investor presentation, the company said it is still awaiting a bigger order. That one covers 26,000 additional 4G sites on BSNL’s pan-India network, again tied to the same Letter of Intent.

Tejas Networks Q1 FY27 results

As of Q1FY27, the company posted a net loss of Rs 202 crore, as compared to the loss of Rs 194 crore a year earlier. However, consolidated revenue nearly doubled to Rs 402 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to Rs 202 crore in the same quarter last year.

International shipments of 5G radios pushed that growth. So did domestic shipments of 100G and 400G optical products, along with FTTx equipment.

About Tejas Network

Tejas Networks positions itself as a global broadband, optical and wireless networking company built around technology, innovation and R&D. It designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities across more than 75 countries. Tejas is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest, a Tata Sons subsidiary, as its majority shareholder.

Tejas Networks share price today

Tejas Network’s share price has been up 12% as of the market opening on August 28. The company’s share price has been up 14.33% in the past month. However, over the past year, Tejas Network’s share price has been down 4.19%.