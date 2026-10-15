TechM reported an 8.3% sequential increase in net profit to Rs 1,586 crore in the July-September quarter, supported by revenue growth and continued margin expansion, although the figure fell short of Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 1,643 crore. Revenue rose 3% quarter on quarter to Rs 16,180 crore, beating the Street’s estimate of Rs 16,028 crore, as the IT services major sustained its growth momentum. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 5% sequentially to Rs 2,879 crore, also ahead of estimates.

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The company said its margins had expanded for the 12th consecutive quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and operating improvements. New deal wins, measured by total contract value (TCV), stood at $1.02 billion in Q2FY27, compared with $1.07 billion in the preceding quarter. The company has secured deals worth more than $1 billion in each of the last four quarters, indicating continued traction with customers. Revenue grew 7.2% year on year in constant currency terms, CEO Mohit Joshi said, adding that the company remained focused on innovation and long-term value creation.

The performance, however, was uneven across business verticals. Communications, the largest contributor to revenue at 33.5%, grew 6% sequentially, while banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), which accounted for 16.4% of revenue, rose 0.4%. Manufacturing revenue, contributing 18.2%, declined 3.9% quarter on quarter. Retail and logistics recorded growth of 9.6%, while healthcare and life sciences rose 1.4%. Geographically, the Americas, which contributed 48.5% of revenue, grew 1.9% sequentially, while Europe rose 2.5%. Europe also recorded 16.2% year-on-year growth, making it the strongest-performing region on that measure.

TechM’s workforce increased to 152,206 at the end of September from 146,760 in June, a sequential rise of 3.7%. Utilisation improved to 88.9% from 87% in the preceding quarter, while attrition eased marginally to 11.7% from 11.8%. The company also reported an increase in active clients to 932 from 907 in the previous quarter. Amid heightened scrutiny of H-1B visa practices among Indian IT services firms, Joshi said visa holders accounted for around 1% of the company’s overall workforce, with local hiring remaining central to its US talent strategy. The board recommended a 1:1 bonus issue, subject to shareholders’ approval, and declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.