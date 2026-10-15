Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra posted strong numbers for Q2 FY27 as the company’s net profit and revenue reported double-digit growth, driven by strong order wins and expanding margins. The tech firm also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for the reporting quarter.

The company’s consolidated profit rose 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,585.6 crore against Rs 1,194.5 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, Tech Mahindra’s bottom line expanded 6.6% from Rs 1,486.3 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Tech Mahindra’s revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 16,180 crore, rising 15.6% YoY from Rs 13,994.9 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, topline climbed nearly 3% from Rs 15,711.9 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

EBIT rises 40% YoY

For the July-September quarter, Tech Mahindra’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins rose 260 basis points YoY and 40 bps QoQ to 14.8%. Its EBIT for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 2,387 crores, advancing 40.5% YoY and rising 5.4% sequentially.

As of September 30, 2026, Tech Mahindra’s total employee headcount stood at, up 1,928 QoQ.

Tech Mahindra announces Rs 15 interim dividend

Commenting on the quarterly results, Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said, “Deal wins exceeding $1+ billion in each of the last four quarters reflect the strength of our customer relationships and the trust we have built. With 7.2% year-on-year constant currency growth, we continue to sustain business momentum.”

Marking its first dividend payout for FY27, Tech Mahindra declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The amount will be paid on each share of Rs 5. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, October 23.

Beneficiaries shall receive the said amount by November 13, the company added.

Tech Mahindra approves Rs 490 crore bonus issue

The company’s board of directors have also approved a bonus issue of 9.8 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each amounting to Rs Rs. 490.10 crore. These bonus shares shall be issued in a 1:1 ratio, with every shareholder receiving one additional share for every single share they hold.

The record date for the bonus issue has not been disclosed yet. However, eligible shareholders shall receive the bonus shares by December 15, which means within 2 months from the date of approval.

Tech Mahindra share price

Tech Mahindra’s stock ended Thursday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 1,650, up nearly 5% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 4%, while over the past six months its share price has advanced by more than 13%.