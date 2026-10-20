TDK Ventures plans to channel its India investments into hardware-led deep tech, expanding in sectors related to EV fast charging, robotics, photonics and chip packaging, according to Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures.

“AI is going to be a catalyst for many deep tech, material science-based type of breakthrough startups to become really global companies,” Sauvage said in an interaction with FE. The executive added that it seeks to stay away from software and AI-model companies, where it says investor speed and hurry are greatest.

The venture arm of Japan’s TDK Corp. began investing in India about three years ago and has made six investments so far, doubling down on a couple of them. The firm manages $500 million across four funds.



“India is our second-largest geography by number of investments, after the United States. Our conviction is expressed through the companies we back and the work we do alongside them,” Sauvage added.

The firm seeks to split its bets into those designed for India and those built in India for global markets. The standout success, Sauvage added is C2i, a Bengaluru startup founded by former Texas Instruments engineers that builds power-delivery systems for AI chips. The company has been recently acquired by Infineon, which he said means the team will have a global impact on AI from Bangalore.

He added that TDK Ventures spotted the opportunity as GPU current densities rose sharply, with each new chip generation pushing more amperes through a tiny area. The need became acute as chipmakers’ roadmaps jumped almost 100-fold in current density, and incumbents were not ready with solutions. “We screened about 30 companies worldwide, some of which had raised $200 million to $300 million”, the executive said before choosing C2i for its practical and technically robust approach.

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TDK Ventures is also expanding its focus on physical AI, including robotics and mobility. It has invested in robotics companies including Agility Robotics and is exploring technologies around industrial robot dexterity, according to the executive.

For India, the company sees semiconductor manufacturing and industrial infrastructure as important building blocks for a wider AI ecosystem. Sauvage, meanwhile highlighted the semiconductor cluster development and industrial scaling efforts in Gujarat as examples of the infrastructure required to support AI-related technologies.