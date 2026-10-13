TD Power Systems has allotted 77,41,935 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at Rs 775 apiece, raising Rs 599.99 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

TD Power Systems QIP price

The issue price includes a premium of Rs 774 over the face value of Re 1 per share. The total raised is Rs 599,99,99,625, according to the filing.

The price was set at a discount of 0.05% to the floor price of Rs 775.35 per share. The company said the floor price was determined under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The discount works out to Rs 0.35 per share. The issue opened on October 7 and closed on October 12.

Equity share capital rises

The allotment raises the paid-up equity share capital of the company. It rises from Rs 31.37 crore to Rs 32.14 crore. Each share has a face value of Re 1, so the number of shares outstanding has risen by the same amount. The increase is about 2.5%.

TD Power Systems QIP allottees

The company listed seven allottees who received more than 5% of the shares offered in the issue. The filing clubbed holdings by PAN, which means different schemes of the same fund house are counted together. Axis Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential each received 10,32,258 shares. This is 13.33% of the issue for each of the three fund houses, as per the filing.

Axis received its shares across four schemes, led by the Axis Midcap Fund with 6,49,025 shares. Canara Robeco’s allotment was spread over three schemes. Its Small Cap Fund took 7,32,570 shares. ICICI Prudential received shares for its Flexi Cap Fund and Innovation Fund.

Mirae Asset received 6,45,161 shares, or 8.33%, across seven schemes. Its Large & Midcap Fund was the biggest, with 3,90,219 shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund was allotted 4,51,612 shares, or 5.83%. This was spread over three of its schemes. Societe Generale, through its offshore derivative instrument (ODI) route, received 4,38,708 shares, or 5.67%. It is the only non-mutual fund on the list and is categorised as a Category I foreign portfolio investor.

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Bandhan Mutual Fund received 3,87,096 shares, or 5.00%. Its Small Cap Fund took 3,16,715 shares and its Mid Cap Fund took 70,381. Together, the seven allottees account for about 65% of the issue.

About TD Power Systems

TD Power Systems was incorporated on April 16, 1999. It is based in Bengaluru, with its registered office and factory in the KIADB Industrial Area at Dabaspet, Nelamangala. The company designs and makes alternating current generators and electric motors, and sells them in India and overseas. Its generators are built for steam, hydro, gas and wind turbines as well as diesel and gas engines.

It uses its own technology for generators up to 55 MW and is a licensee of Siemens AG for two-pole generators from 55 MW to 200 MW. In its investor presentations, the company says it has made more than 6,000 generators since inception and exported them to 103 countries.

TD Power Systems share price today

TD Power Systems’ share price has decreased by 1.07% as of intraday on October 13. The company’s share price has increased 12.34% in the past month. Furthermore, TD Power Systems’ share price has increased 173.74% in the past year.