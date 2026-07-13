IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has expanded its long-standing partnership with ABB to manage and modernise the global technology company’s network operations under a multi-million dollar, multi-year deal. TCS shares has surged 5.61% in the intraday trade.

Under the deal, TCS will move beyond managing ABB’s infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations through a network-as-a-service model.

“The engagement marks the next phase of a trusted 20-year partnership.” TCS said in its regulatory filing.

TCS to modernise ABB’s global network

As part of the engagement, TCS will help ABB improve user experience, increase operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, and prepare its network for next-generation digital operations.

The project is centred on ABB’s Future Network Model programme, an initiative aimed at creating a standardised and centrally managed digital network infrastructure across its global operations.

TCS will design, integrate and manage ABB’s global network ecosystem using AI-driven technologies. The company will also coordinate ABB’s multi-vendor network environment to ensure smooth and standardised operations across regions.

Focus on security and AI-driven operations

The programme will replace ABB’s existing fragmented network systems with a secure and scalable architecture designed to support digital services.

As part of the transformation, TCS will integrate service management, establish a global network operations centre, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, and modernise ABB’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and software-defined WAN infrastructure.

TCS will also provide end-to-end monitoring and orchestration services to improve network performance and ensure reliable connectivity across ABB’s global operations.

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said that TCS is supporting ABB for over twi decades. “With AI embedded into the network operations model, supported by secure digital infrastructure and our deep domain expertise, we are bringing our ‘infrastructure to intelligence’ approach to build a resilient, intelligent network backbone. Through this engagement, we will enable network systems that can sense, adapt, and improve continuously, while strengthening reliability, security, user experience, and scale as ABB continues to advance as a future-ready enterprise,” Singhal said.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services, part of Tata Group, is one of the largest Indian IT firm. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

The company claims to be recognized as a top employer in six continents.

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS has declined 11.18% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has declined 31.92%.